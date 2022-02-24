Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 24, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, SOFI, AAPL, PLTR, NIO, TSLA, BABA, F, SKLZ, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -429.72 to 13,079.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 67,766,288 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -4.69 at $40.45, with 7,513,386 shares traded. This represents a 7.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +5.03 at $53.04, with 5,043,810 shares traded. This represents a 88.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -11.27 at $318.15, with 4,587,642 shares traded. This represents a 6.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -1.17 at $8.65, with 3,474,580 shares traded.SOFI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -7.09 at $152.98, with 3,162,244 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.87 at $9.56, with 2,896,612 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 54.63% of the target price of $17.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -2.12 at $18.34, with 2,498,927 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -66.04 at $698.00, with 2,363,027 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.54. TSLA's current last sale is 72.56% of the target price of $962.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -9.6 at $100.12, with 2,148,286 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.98 at $15.97, with 1,781,354 shares traded. F's current last sale is 77.9% of the target price of $20.5.



Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is -1.3601 at $2.25, with 1,276,764 shares traded. SKLZ's current last sale is 13.23% of the target price of $17.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.76 at $13.97, with 1,244,317 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a -315 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

