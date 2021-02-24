Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 24, 2021 : SYPR, RRD, SOS, SQQQ, AMC, PLTR, CCIV, FSR, EBON, FUTU, QQQ, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 28.55 to 13,223.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,269,920 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) is +2.24 at $4.90, with 6,937,933 shares traded.



R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is +0.9 at $3.30, with 6,514,902 shares traded.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +1.19 at $8.86, with 2,979,369 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $13.51, with 2,736,794 shares traded. This represents a 14.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.33 at $7.37, with 2,540,172 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -3.39 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.905 at $27.66, with 2,438,818 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 184.37% of the target price of $15.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +1.76 at $36.97, with 2,325,739 shares traded.



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is +3.8999 at $20.19, with 2,072,597 shares traded.FSR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.93 at $7.63, with 1,774,062 shares traded.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +0.31 at $167.50, with 1,715,003 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.04 at $322.52, with 1,261,725 shares traded. This represents a 95.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.74 at $126.60, with 1,252,393 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

