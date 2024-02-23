Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 23, 2024 : LUNR, AXTI, JD, ALTM, SQQQ, TGH, NVDA, WBD, NIO, BEKE, SQ, GM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 9.52 to 18,014.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 78,234,605 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +3.43 at $11.71, with 10,952,051 shares traded.LUNR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AXT Inc (AXTI) is +0.7299 at $3.01, with 6,640,457 shares traded. AXTI's current last sale is 60.2% of the target price of $5.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.16 at $24.12, with 4,157,758 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is +0.01 at $4.66, with 3,549,766 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 46.6% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $10.99, with 2,563,856 shares traded. This represents a .46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is +0.19 at $50.10, with 2,495,806 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +17.5 at $802.88, with 2,027,456 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.4. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.54 at $9.02, with 1,944,958 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 60.13% of the target price of $15.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $5.73, with 1,233,039 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 62.28% of the target price of $9.2.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $14.10, with 1,056,938 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Block, Inc. (SQ) is +11.31 at $79.27, with 1,035,360 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.21. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.01 at $39.33, with 886,263 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

