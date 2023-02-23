Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 23, 2023 : LLAP, LCID, TQQQ, SQQQ, NVDA, BABA, TSLA, INAB, U, AMC, ACI, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 125.33 to 12,191.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 62,376,320 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is +0.1685 at $3.10, with 5,162,768 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LLAP is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -1.29 at $8.69, with 4,263,325 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 51.12% of the target price of $17.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.66 at $23.03, with 3,783,862 shares traded. This represents a 43.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.1501 at $37.69, with 2,647,181 shares traded. This represents a 20.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +22.32 at $229.86, with 2,581,177 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.97 at $100.75, with 2,423,378 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.8 at $203.66, with 1,749,025 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 99.35% of the target price of $205.



IN8bio, Inc. (INAB) is +0.59 at $2.39, with 1,340,242 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INAB is in the "strong buy range".



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -2.2 at $35.65, with 531,414 shares traded. U's current last sale is 101.86% of the target price of $35.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.05 at $6.31, with 436,955 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/28/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a -11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is -0.6 at $20.78, with 426,227 shares traded. ACI's current last sale is 74.21% of the target price of $28.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.17 at $8.53, with 421,453 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0. PLTR's current last sale is 106.63% of the target price of $8.

