Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 23, 2022 : BAC, TQQQ, TEN, DADA, KOD, SQQQ, QQQ, MSFT, PLTR, VZ, MRK, NKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 133.31 to 14,003.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,148,523 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.49 at $46.05, with 3,843,626 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.47 at $50.35, with 2,118,509 shares traded. This represents a 34.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is +9.59 at $19.57, with 1,418,268 shares traded.TEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.16 per share, which represents a 168 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is unchanged at $9.12, with 1,400,006 shares traded. DADA's current last sale is 25.55% of the target price of $35.7.



Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) is -37.27 at $13.08, with 1,306,928 shares traded. KOD's current last sale is 12% of the target price of $109.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.31 at $43.29, with 1,290,151 shares traded. This represents a 53.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.41 at $341.49, with 1,202,108 shares traded. This represents a 14.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +2.87 at $290.59, with 1,064,177 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. MSFT's current last sale is 79.83% of the target price of $364.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.25 at $10.73, with 896,067 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.06 at $53.96, with 763,149 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. VZ's current last sale is 93.03% of the target price of $58.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $75.95, with 712,324 shares traded. MRK's current last sale is 83.01% of the target price of $91.5.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.81 at $139.00, with 621,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

