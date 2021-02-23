Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 23, 2021 : CCIV, AMC, PLTR, SQQQ, NIO, SOS, VBLT, AAPL, CCL, EBON, TSLA, CAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -230.22 to 12,993.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 62,342,614 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is -18.62 at $38.75, with 10,608,227 shares traded.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.17 at $6.72, with 7,379,645 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -3.39 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.57 at $26.43, with 6,042,564 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 176.2% of the target price of $15.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.68 at $14.20, with 4,938,872 shares traded. This represents a 20.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -3.97 at $46.71, with 4,579,526 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/1/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



SOS Limited (SOS) is -1.54 at $8.29, with 4,054,245 shares traded.



Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is +0.59 at $2.82, with 3,530,837 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VBLT is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.8 at $123.20, with 3,341,414 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.99 at $24.98, with 2,960,249 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 146.94% of the target price of $17.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is -1.36 at $7.05, with 2,457,806 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -38.51 at $675.99, with 2,320,786 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 116.95% of the target price of $578.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -3.67 at $17.18, with 2,217,226 shares traded.

