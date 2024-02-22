Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 22, 2024 : SQQQ, NVDA, TQQQ, RIVN, SOUN, PLTR, GRAB, QBTS, NIO, CCL, W, DIS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 356.59 to 17,835.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 58,929,081 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.73 at $11.34, with 6,631,312 shares traded. This represents a 3.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +82.55 at $757.27, with 4,152,148 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +3.33 at $58.71, with 3,866,569 shares traded. This represents a 191.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -2.77 at $12.62, with 3,631,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.2801 at $4.05, with 3,509,838 shares traded.SOUN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.42 at $24.16, with 1,971,179 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 123.9% of the target price of $19.5.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.09 at $3.36, with 1,773,887 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 75.51% of the target price of $4.45.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.215 at $2.04, with 969,773 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $6.06, with 708,684 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65.87% of the target price of $9.2.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.7703 at $15.48, with 503,848 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Wayfair Inc. (W) is +5.47 at $54.25, with 430,787 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for W is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.7101 at $108.38, with 415,463 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

