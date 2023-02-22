Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 22, 2023 : LLAP, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, IQ, AMC, INTC, QQQ, UNP, NEE, APE, DASH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 30.57 to 12,090.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,815,050 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is +1.29 at $3.00, with 20,124,094 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LLAP is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.1 at $22.45, with 4,877,507 shares traded. This represents a 39.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $38.67, with 3,725,409 shares traded. This represents a 24.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.93 at $198.30, with 2,970,317 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 96.73% of the target price of $205.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.63 at $7.87, with 1,558,141 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 160.61% of the target price of $4.9.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.24 at $6.34, with 1,289,025 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/28/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a -11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.16 at $25.90, with 1,227,970 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.5% of the target price of $28.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.6 at $294.63, with 1,033,658 shares traded. This represents a 15.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is -0.95 at $192.80, with 977,436 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.99. UNP's current last sale is 88.44% of the target price of $218.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.17 at $73.83, with 917,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is -0.06 at $2.15, with 762,031 shares traded.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is +0.35 at $58.41, with 581,207 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.64. DASH's current last sale is 73.94% of the target price of $79.

