Pre-Market
LLAP

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 22, 2023 : LLAP, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, IQ, AMC, INTC, QQQ, UNP, NEE, APE, DASH

February 22, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 30.57 to 12,090.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,815,050 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is +1.29 at $3.00, with 20,124,094 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LLAP is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.1 at $22.45, with 4,877,507 shares traded. This represents a 39.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $38.67, with 3,725,409 shares traded. This represents a 24.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.93 at $198.30, with 2,970,317 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 96.73% of the target price of $205.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.63 at $7.87, with 1,558,141 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 160.61% of the target price of $4.9.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.24 at $6.34, with 1,289,025 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/28/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a -11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.16 at $25.90, with 1,227,970 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.5% of the target price of $28.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.6 at $294.63, with 1,033,658 shares traded. This represents a 15.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is -0.95 at $192.80, with 977,436 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.99. UNP's current last sale is 88.44% of the target price of $218.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.17 at $73.83, with 917,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is -0.06 at $2.15, with 762,031 shares traded.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is +0.35 at $58.41, with 581,207 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.64. DASH's current last sale is 73.94% of the target price of $79.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

LLAP
TQQQ
SQQQ
TSLA
IQ
AMC
INTC
QQQ
UNP
NEE
APE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.