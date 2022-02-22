Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 22, 2022 : HMHC, CSX, GSK, TQQQ, SQQQ, MSFT, NVDA, M, RIO, DD, PLTR, UBS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -77.17 to 13,932.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,733,500 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is +2.73 at $20.85, with 6,820,109 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HMHC is in the "strong buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is +0.11 at $34.77, with 4,959,016 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 86.93% of the target price of $40.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is unchanged at $43.04, with 4,690,714 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 84.39% of the target price of $51.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.2396 at $49.20, with 4,187,643 shares traded. This represents a 31.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.04 at $44.33, with 3,451,137 shares traded. This represents a 57.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -2.98 at $284.95, with 2,571,344 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. MSFT's current last sale is 78.28% of the target price of $364.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -5.42 at $231.00, with 2,418,928 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Macy's Inc (M) is +1.22 at $26.92, with 1,844,329 shares traded. M's current last sale is 84.13% of the target price of $32.



Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) is unchanged at $77.63, with 1,829,595 shares traded.RIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/23/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is +0.2 at $78.97, with 1,078,226 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DD is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.32 at $10.70, with 1,068,781 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.68 at $19.48, with 991,026 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.