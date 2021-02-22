Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 22, 2021 : PLTR, PBR, XELB, CCIV, AAL, SOS, SQQQ, CAN, AMC, SAN, QQQ, OTIC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -162.81 to 13,417.97. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 40,360,256 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.88 at $29.88, with 10,781,117 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 199.2% of the target price of $15.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -1.9301 at $8.12, with 5,582,223 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PBR is in the "buy range".



Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB) is +1.085 at $3.10, with 5,078,450 shares traded.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +7.98 at $60.92, with 4,020,786 shares traded.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +1.09 at $19.77, with 2,594,534 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.5. AAL's current last sale is 152.08% of the target price of $13.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.74 at $10.53, with 2,461,458 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.53 at $13.07, with 2,324,828 shares traded. This represents a 11.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -2.2 at $22.59, with 1,684,034 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.0899 at $5.79, with 1,271,500 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -3.39 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is -0.16 at $3.48, with 1,252,970 shares traded. SAN's current last sale is 165.71% of the target price of $2.1.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.61 at $326.41, with 1,178,236 shares traded. This represents a 97.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) is -2.69 at $2.70, with 1,142,943 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OTIC is in the "strong buy range".

