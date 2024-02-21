Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 21, 2024 : SQQQ, LUNR, IBIT, TQQQ, PLTR, NOK, PANW, NIO, VRT, NVDA, TDOC, ALIT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -121.53 to 17,424.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,757,768 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.24 at $12.16, with 3,124,672 shares traded. This represents a 10.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +2.13 at $13.12, with 3,064,312 shares traded.LUNR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is -0.48 at $29.19, with 2,638,410 shares traded. This represents a 32.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.13 at $54.95, with 1,691,301 shares traded. This represents a 172.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.86 at $22.54, with 992,469 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 115.59% of the target price of $19.5.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $3.51, with 924,459 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 78.97% of the target price of $4.445.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is -89.97 at $276.12, with 922,130 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PANW is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.11 at $6.07, with 886,001 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65.98% of the target price of $9.2.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is -7.72 at $54.30, with 845,257 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -12.82 at $681.70, with 779,366 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.21. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is -4.42 at $16.07, with 634,940 shares traded. TDOC's current last sale is 73.05% of the target price of $22.



Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is -0.73 at $8.85, with 386,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".

