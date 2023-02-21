Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 21, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, CS, NOK, WMT, QQQ, TSLL, PLTR, SOUN, SBSW, WDS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -126.44 to 12,231.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,939,487 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.84 at $23.20, with 4,620,668 shares traded. This represents a 44.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.29 at $37.58, with 4,432,755 shares traded. This represents a 20.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.44 at $204.87, with 2,391,778 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 102.44% of the target price of $200.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.14 at $2.88, with 1,577,738 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 57.03% of the target price of $5.05.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.04 at $4.73, with 921,384 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -4.43 at $142.01, with 917,194 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.52. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.52 at $297.64, with 886,519 shares traded. This represents a 17.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.33 at $12.87, with 771,357 shares traded. This represents a 177.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.2 at $9.00, with 564,721 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0. PLTR's current last sale is 112.5% of the target price of $8.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.0115 at $4.03, with 505,870 shares traded.SOUN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/23/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is -0.82 at $8.50, with 441,602 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBSW is in the "buy range".



Woodside Energy Group Limited (WDS) is -0.03 at $23.33, with 430,152 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WDS is in the "buy range".

