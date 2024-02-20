Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 20, 2024 : IOVA, SQQQ, VZIO, QBTS, SOUN, TQQQ, LUNR, NVDA, PLTR, NIO, DFS, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -57.5 to 17,628.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,831,955 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is +1.96 at $11.11, with 4,286,302 shares traded.IOVA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/27/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.45 per share, which represents a -64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.15 at $11.80, with 4,255,849 shares traded. This represents a 7.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is +1.46 at $10.99, with 4,132,416 shares traded.VZIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/27/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a 3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.57 at $2.31, with 4,110,109 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "strong buy range".



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.16 at $3.98, with 3,437,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.74 at $56.67, with 2,080,413 shares traded. This represents a 181.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +1.64 at $8.96, with 1,909,371 shares traded.LUNR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -7.43 at $718.70, with 1,497,819 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.2. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/21/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 4.2 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.5 at $23.94, with 1,138,005 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 122.77% of the target price of $19.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.15 at $5.99, with 967,067 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65.11% of the target price of $9.2.



Discover Financial Services (DFS) is +16.01 at $126.50, with 758,544 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.06. DFS's current last sale is 108.12% of the target price of $117.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is unchanged at $126.69, with 573,455 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

