Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 2, 2024 : SQQQ, AMZN, META, TQQQ, AAPL, TSLA, NIO, BMY, CCL, XOM, PLTR, NYCB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 135.54 to 17,480.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,267,460 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.36 at $11.98, with 3,178,284 shares traded. This represents a 2.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +11.97 at $171.25, with 2,531,990 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +67.43 at $462.21, with 1,948,667 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.6782 at $56.18, with 1,790,481 shares traded. This represents a 179.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -5.99 at $180.87, with 1,637,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.18 at $187.68, with 1,061,128 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.6% of the target price of $224.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $5.69, with 999,296 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 61.85% of the target price of $9.2.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.78 at $49.45, with 812,392 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: FDA Approves Bristol Myers’ Injection for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.13 at $16.93, with 631,423 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.44 at $101.95, with 624,543 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.21. Smarter Analyst Reports: Report: Exxon Mobil to Exit Russian Operations; Shares Rise 1.4% Pre-Market



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.4 at $16.73, with 544,329 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +0.12 at $5.87, with 393,678 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 54.6% of the target price of $10.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.