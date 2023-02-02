Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 2, 2023 : BBBY, TQQQ, CVNA, SQQQ, TSLA, META, HLN, ZVSA, NIO, SNAP, HBI, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 217.98 to 12,581.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 63,293,679 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.61 at $3.43, with 12,164,228 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 263.85% of the target price of $1.3.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.2 at $25.59, with 7,753,485 shares traded. This represents a 58.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +4.59 at $18.15, with 6,139,606 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 181.5% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.84 at $35.00, with 4,936,692 shares traded. This represents a 12.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.1198 at $185.53, with 3,048,128 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 92.76% of the target price of $200.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +29.38 at $182.50, with 2,541,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.0718 at $7.89, with 2,393,048 shares traded.



ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is +1.7396 at $3.50, with 2,208,419 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $12.04, with 1,771,552 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.44 at $10.81, with 1,225,734 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 108.1% of the target price of $10.



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is -1.62 at $7.09, with 1,103,874 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 101.29% of the target price of $7.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.47 at $6.18, with 1,034,627 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 309% of the target price of $2.

