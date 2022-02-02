Pre-Market
PYPL

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 2, 2022 : PYPL, AAPL, SQQQ, TQQQ, AMD, RRD, F, QQQ, BRFS, T, NIO, AMC

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 197.04 to 15,216.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,046,835 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -32.73 at $143.07, with 2,318,999 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.13 at $174.74, with 2,157,100 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.54 at $35.04, with 2,096,357 shares traded. This represents a 24.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.64 at $65.65, with 2,014,850 shares traded. This represents a 75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +13.6999 at $130.48, with 1,913,759 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is -0.48 at $10.68, with 1,753,292 shares traded.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.4 at $21.06, with 1,630,072 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.43 per share, which represents a 34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +5.11 at $370.63, with 1,202,836 shares traded. This represents a 24.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) is -0.3 at $3.83, with 1,092,862 shares traded.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.09 at $24.33, with 833,158 shares traded. T's current last sale is 81.1% of the target price of $30.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.42 at $25.26, with 743,061 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.2199 at $17.08, with 651,845 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 145.36% of the target price of $11.75.

