Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 2, 2021 : AMC, NOK, CRBP, GME, SOS, CCIV, VYNE, INO, BABA, LI, AAPL, LIZI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 123.29 to 13,372.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,742,423 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -4.28 at $9.02, with 23,346,690 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 225.5% of the target price of $4.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.18 at $4.71, with 4,955,809 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is +0.37 at $2.60, with 3,638,268 shares traded. CRBP's current last sale is 200% of the target price of $1.3.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is -97.17 at $127.83, with 3,143,021 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 913.07% of the target price of $14.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.09 at $2.89, with 3,127,873 shares traded.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +2.35 at $27.55, with 3,080,540 shares traded.



VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is +0.29 at $2.59, with 1,971,691 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VYNE is 7.124351; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +2.1899 at $19.15, with 1,795,675 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for INO is 7.474679; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.69 at $262.00, with 1,741,442 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.62. Business Wire Reports: Pac-12 Conference Announces Commissioner Larry Scott to Conclude Term as Commissioner



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.75 at $31.29, with 1,330,048 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.72 at $135.86, with 1,046,253 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is +0.77 at $4.42, with 975,292 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LIZI is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.