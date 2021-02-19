Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 19, 2021 : PLTR, JMP, JFU, SUPV, SOS, FCEL, EBON, HOME, FUTU, AMC, SQQQ, TIGR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 78.73 to 13,716.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,307,653 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.78 at $26.95, with 11,336,861 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 179.67% of the target price of $15.



JMP Group LLC (JMP) is +4.5 at $9.47, with 8,902,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JMP is in the "strong buy range".



9F Inc. (JFU) is +0.47 at $3.10, with 4,636,062 shares traded.



Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is +0.21 at $2.60, with 2,016,493 shares traded. SUPV's current last sale is 173.33% of the target price of $1.5.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.51 at $11.16, with 1,561,453 shares traded.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +1.33 at $19.79, with 1,460,998 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 158.32% of the target price of $12.5.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.39 at $11.68, with 1,233,069 shares traded.



At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is +0.82 at $24.99, with 1,184,472 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. HOME's current last sale is 119% of the target price of $21.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +17.19 at $189.00, with 1,125,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "strong buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.15 at $5.66, with 1,068,444 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -3.39 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.21 at $12.17, with 1,067,393 shares traded. This represents a 3.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +3.58 at $35.00, with 804,944 shares traded.

