Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 18, 2022 : DKNG, QNGY, NRGV, TQQQ, ROKU, SQQQ, QQQ, PLTR, PPC, FSLY, F, NKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.06 to 14,182.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,213,819 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -3.79 at $18.27, with 4,311,710 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: DraftKings, NFLPA to Launch Gamified NFT; Shares Rise 2%



Quanergy Systems, Inc. (QNGY) is +3.33 at $7.52, with 4,083,740 shares traded.



Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is +6 at $17.10, with 2,728,841 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.04 at $52.17, with 2,267,847 shares traded. This represents a 39.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is -39.34 at $105.37, with 1,534,672 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ROKU is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $41.90, with 1,348,393 shares traded. This represents a 48.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.03 at $345.42, with 1,319,550 shares traded. This represents a 16.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.06 at $11.83, with 1,025,611 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 59.15% of the target price of $20.



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) is -3.42 at $24.41, with 645,681 shares traded. PPC's current last sale is 87.18% of the target price of $28.



Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is +0.23 at $19.43, with 447,129 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $17.55, with 409,631 shares traded. F's current last sale is 85.61% of the target price of $20.5.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.21 at $143.01, with 395,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

