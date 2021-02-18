Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 18, 2021 : PLTR, SOS, SFTW, EBON, RIGL, WMT, TLRY, SQQQ, NIO, AAPL, NOK, CAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -124.68 to 13,575.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,787,669 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.24 at $25.84, with 26,724,670 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 172.27% of the target price of $15.

SOS Limited (SOS) is -1.36 at $11.44, with 3,550,557 shares traded.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) is +3.01 at $13.96, with 3,301,733 shares traded.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.11 at $10.59, with 2,500,443 shares traded.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is +1.07 at $5.60, with 1,876,488 shares traded.RIGL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.1 per share, which represents a -10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -7.4 at $139.80, with 1,494,165 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.51. Business Wire Reports: Walmart Announces Expanded Vision and New Name for its Media Business

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +1.27 at $32.78, with 1,334,187 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 298% of the target price of $11.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.3 at $12.52, with 1,184,827 shares traded. This represents a 6.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.8 at $55.52, with 1,132,756 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86.55% of the target price of $64.15.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.7999 at $129.04, with 971,511 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.03 at $4.08, with 951,927 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 84.12% of the target price of $4.85.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -1.69 at $18.81, with 888,756 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

