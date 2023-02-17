Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 17, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, QQQ, NU, TSLL, DKNG, PLTR, NIO, CS, SNAP, WDS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -91 to 12,351.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,880,556 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.66 at $23.91, with 4,645,664 shares traded. This represents a 48.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.9915 at $36.49, with 3,754,091 shares traded. This represents a 17.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.04 at $200.00, with 3,331,933 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $200.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.74 at $300.56, with 1,022,533 shares traded. This represents a 18.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.2 at $5.14, with 874,339 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.21 at $12.41, with 863,078 shares traded. This represents a 167.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +1.49 at $19.30, with 767,368 shares traded. DKNG's current last sale is 96.5% of the target price of $20.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.16 at $9.55, with 485,885 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0. PLTR's current last sale is 119.38% of the target price of $8.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $10.08, with 420,556 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.05 at $3.01, with 383,775 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 59.6% of the target price of $5.05.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.13 at $10.60, with 352,322 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 106% of the target price of $10.



Woodside Energy Group Limited (WDS) is -0.42 at $23.65, with 318,081 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WDS is in the "buy range".

