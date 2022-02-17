Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 17, 2022 : PLTR, MRIN, ERIC, TQQQ, SQQQ, NVDA, RBLX, QQQ, FSLY, WMT, CND, BKKT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -87.13 to 14,516.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,301,766 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.25 at $12.72, with 6,232,749 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Palantir Bags $43M Contract from Space Systems Command



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is +0.77 at $4.04, with 3,789,560 shares traded.



Ericsson (ERIC) is -0.715 at $10.29, with 3,041,762 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 74.84% of the target price of $13.75.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.05 at $56.24, with 1,814,843 shares traded. This represents a 49.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.69 at $39.17, with 1,512,515 shares traded. This represents a 39.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -5.91 at $259.20, with 1,345,234 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +0.89 at $54.76, with 1,208,962 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 54.49% of the target price of $100.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.18 at $353.86, with 1,156,323 shares traded. This represents a 18.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is -8.5201 at $20.41, with 1,117,227 shares traded. FSLY's current last sale is 48.02% of the target price of $42.5.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.47 at $134.00, with 769,708 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. Smarter Analyst Reports: SEC Probes Tesla Over Solar Panel Defects Case



Concord Acquisition Corp. (CND) is -0.4 at $10.10, with 739,171 shares traded.



Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is -0.19 at $7.65, with 626,788 shares traded. BKKT's current last sale is 109.29% of the target price of $7.

