Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 17, 2021 : DOGZ, SOS, EH, PLTR, CLPS, EBON, NIO, CCIV, CAN, GSK, ACIC, APHA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -45.35 to 13,728.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 52,952,481 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is +1.92 at $4.15, with 15,119,916 shares traded.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +2.05 at $13.89, with 10,837,646 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is -5.6 at $40.70, with 5,109,473 shares traded. EH's current last sale is 169.58% of the target price of $24.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.53 at $28.37, with 3,965,027 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 189.13% of the target price of $15.



CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) is +6.56 at $11.46, with 3,855,475 shares traded.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +1.09 at $8.97, with 2,862,042 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.68 at $58.55, with 2,702,293 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.27% of the target price of $64.15.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +1.2 at $53.90, with 2,273,569 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.36 at $20.00, with 1,807,267 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is -0.02 at $35.63, with 1,585,652 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 71.98% of the target price of $49.5.



Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) is +2.07 at $16.21, with 1,442,675 shares traded.



Aphria Inc. (APHA) is -0.3 at $21.43, with 1,436,983 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APHA is in the "buy range".

