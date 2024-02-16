Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 16, 2024 : HTOO, SOUN, TSLA, SQQQ, LUNR, TSLL, NIO, BE, PLTR, TOST, IONQ, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 32.47 to 17,878.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 78,771,498 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) is +2.45 at $3.65, with 37,784,010 shares traded. HTOO's current last sale is 112.31% of the target price of $3.25.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.1 at $3.66, with 4,926,743 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.25 at $203.70, with 2,413,124 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 91.76% of the target price of $222.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $11.19, with 2,281,939 shares traded. This represents a 2.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +1.33 at $8.03, with 1,920,012 shares traded.LUNR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/19/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.25 at $10.41, with 1,519,360 shares traded. This represents a 30.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.15 at $6.24, with 1,363,148 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.83% of the target price of $9.2.



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is -2.09 at $9.88, with 792,112 shares traded. BE's current last sale is 49.4% of the target price of $20.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.23 at $25.18, with 746,369 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 129.13% of the target price of $19.5.



Toast, Inc. (TOST) is +1.98 at $21.18, with 395,853 shares traded. TOST's current last sale is 105.9% of the target price of $20.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.38 at $11.39, with 393,125 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 63.28% of the target price of $18.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.97 at $74.79, with 388,807 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

