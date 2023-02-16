Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 16, 2023 : TSLA, SQQQ, TQQQ, INZY, PLTR, SHOP, TSLL, PARA, SPCE, AMC, RDW, APE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -120.25 to 12,567.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 64,816,885 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.82 at $213.42, with 3,628,215 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 106.71% of the target price of $200.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.49 at $34.07, with 3,553,578 shares traded. This represents a 9.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.36 at $25.70, with 3,511,671 shares traded. This represents a 59.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY) is +0.69 at $2.91, with 2,068,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INZY is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.3 at $9.81, with 1,202,145 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 109% of the target price of $9.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -5.59 at $47.80, with 1,046,457 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. SHOP's current last sale is 108.64% of the target price of $44.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.06 at $13.72, with 929,760 shares traded. This represents a 195.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Paramount Global (PARA) is -1.24 at $23.30, with 920,785 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PARA is 7.261586; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.2 at $6.21, with 774,681 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 155.25% of the target price of $4.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.11 at $5.06, with 669,119 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 316.25% of the target price of $1.6.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.17 at $3.95, with 594,265 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "strong buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.05 at $2.50, with 545,506 shares traded.

