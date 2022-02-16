Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 16, 2022 : RBLX, SPCE, ERIC, VIAC, SQQQ, TQQQ, BP, UPST, QQQ, BHP, CARR, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -24.84 to 14,595.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,093,537 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -12.6 at $60.70, with 1,748,009 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 60.4% of the target price of $100.5.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.14 at $10.60, with 1,697,938 shares traded.SPCE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/22/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.39 per share, which represents a -31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ericsson (ERIC) is -1.48 at $10.97, with 1,469,592 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 79.78% of the target price of $13.75.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -4.81 at $31.18, with 1,273,505 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 67.05% of the target price of $46.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.14 at $38.59, with 1,257,449 shares traded. This represents a 37.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.21 at $57.09, with 1,190,141 shares traded. This represents a 52.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.37 at $32.53, with 1,083,852 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 101.66% of the target price of $32.



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is +23.89 at $133.00, with 668,174 shares traded. UPST's current last sale is 55.65% of the target price of $239.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.5299 at $355.60, with 587,983 shares traded. This represents a 19.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is -0.1 at $67.42, with 574,869 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 86.44% of the target price of $78.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $45.75, with 453,633 shares traded. CARR's current last sale is 78.88% of the target price of $58.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.08 at $14.09, with 422,242 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

