Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 16, 2021 : PLTR, SOS, ALJJ, AMC, SESN, EBON, FUTU, SBBP, CAN, CCIV, PDAC, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 66.32 to 13,874.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,218,980 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -3.3101 at $28.60, with 13,234,955 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership

SOS Limited (SOS) is +2.37 at $9.81, with 10,193,546 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) is +0.93 at $2.26, with 5,529,712 shares traded.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.44 at $6.03, with 5,105,313 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 150.75% of the target price of $4.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is +0.52 at $3.32, with 3,219,425 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SESN is in the "strong buy range".

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +1 at $7.69, with 2,708,424 shares traded.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +12.32 at $159.89, with 2,215,321 shares traded.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) is +0.71 at $4.03, with 2,019,437 shares traded.SBBP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/23/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +2.96 at $16.00, with 1,685,817 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is -1.92 at $38.06, with 1,454,439 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) is +1.62 at $15.47, with 1,392,465 shares traded.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.035 at $4.21, with 1,316,974 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 86.7% of the target price of $4.85.

