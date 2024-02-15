Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 15, 2024 : SOUN, NNOX, NMG, LUNR, SQQQ, RXRX, CAN, PLTR, NOK, NIO, TSM, BBAI

News & Insights

February 15, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 20.42 to 17,828.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 89,601,164 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +1.7038 at $3.96, with 34,036,741 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "strong buy range".

NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NNOX) is +3.44 at $9.80, with 4,355,547 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NNOX is 12.341918; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) is +0.52 at $2.60, with 3,042,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NMG is in the "buy range".

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +0.22 at $5.20, with 2,008,630 shares traded.LUNR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/19/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $11.37, with 1,985,579 shares traded. This represents a 3.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is +2.1499 at $13.07, with 1,619,792 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RXRX is 7.664239; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.09 at $2.37, with 1,455,028 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAN is in the "strong buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.06 at $25.25, with 1,376,902 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 136.49% of the target price of $18.5.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.02 at $3.50, with 986,768 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 78.74% of the target price of $4.445.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $6.09, with 803,949 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.2% of the target price of $9.2.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +1.43 at $130.70, with 668,309 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.16 at $2.07, with 560,385 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 59.14% of the target price of $3.5.

