Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 15, 2023 : TSLA, TQQQ, SQQQ, CRDO, RBLX, BBBY, TSM, GRPN, PLTR, NU, NIO, SI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -46.21 to 12,544.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,061,135 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.57 at $213.82, with 4,789,433 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 106.91% of the target price of $200.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.32 at $25.17, with 3,178,739 shares traded. This represents a 56.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.44 at $34.80, with 3,000,555 shares traded. This represents a 11.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is -9.01 at $10.35, with 2,033,300 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRDO is in the "buy range".



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +5.51 at $41.18, with 1,916,632 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 117.66% of the target price of $35.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.07 at $2.01, with 1,659,952 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 154.62% of the target price of $1.3.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -5.94 at $92.02, with 1,556,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is unchanged at $7.51, with 1,450,703 shares traded. GRPN's current last sale is 115.54% of the target price of $6.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.07 at $9.15, with 1,032,726 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 114.38% of the target price of $8.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.39 at $5.39, with 1,026,914 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.23 at $10.08, with 924,913 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is +1.29 at $18.65, with 689,890 shares traded. SI's current last sale is 133.21% of the target price of $14.

