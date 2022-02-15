Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 15, 2022 : TQQQ, SPCE, SQQQ, TSEM, XOM, NVDA, QQQ, AMD, UBER, FCX, F, OXY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 229.02 to 14,497.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,006,522 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.95 at $56.38, with 3,409,822 shares traded. This represents a 50.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.87 at $9.01, with 2,855,826 shares traded.SPCE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/22/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.39 per share, which represents a -31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.34 at $39.18, with 2,799,507 shares traded. This represents a 39.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is +13.67 at $46.80, with 2,620,031 shares traded.TSEM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.44 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -1.61 at $77.37, with 1,728,253 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. XOM's current last sale is 107.46% of the target price of $72.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +8.14 at $250.81, with 1,696,579 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/16/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.01 per share, which represents a 64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +6.6 at $354.09, with 1,656,504 shares traded. This represents a 19.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +3.78 at $118.05, with 1,420,144 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.93 at $35.52, with 1,324,192 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.21 at $42.66, with 1,127,044 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 90.77% of the target price of $47.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.44 at $17.90, with 882,010 shares traded. F's current last sale is 83.26% of the target price of $21.5.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -1.08 at $40.15, with 875,581 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. OXY's current last sale is 100.38% of the target price of $40.

