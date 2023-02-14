Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 14, 2023 : PLTR, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, FUSN, QQQ, TSLL, MRK, AMC, NIO, APE, NETC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -10.88 to 12,491.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,675,173 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.06 at $8.67, with 6,116,365 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 108.38% of the target price of $8.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3 at $25.25, with 4,933,555 shares traded. This represents a 56.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.33 at $34.77, with 3,371,665 shares traded. This represents a 11.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.2715 at $196.91, with 2,260,144 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.46% of the target price of $200.



Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) is +0.92 at $4.54, with 1,809,316 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUSN is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.06 at $305.56, with 817,573 shares traded. This represents a 20.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.22 at $12.18, with 738,867 shares traded. This represents a 162.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.05 at $109.50, with 625,538 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.0797 at $4.60, with 561,665 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 230.02% of the target price of $2.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $10.32, with 494,013 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is -0.02 at $2.40, with 493,059 shares traded.



Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (NETC) is +0.03 at $10.38, with 391,800 shares traded.

