Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 14, 2022 : AAPL, C, MS, F, PLTR, FB, TLRY, NOK, RIVN, AFL, PYPL, UAL
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -53.53 to 14,200.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 5,814,661 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.54 at $168.10, with 1,390,049 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.12 at $67.03, with 1,191,222 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".
Morgan Stanley (MS) is +0.01 at $104.58, with 832,452 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.87. MS's current last sale is 92.55% of the target price of $113.
Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $17.57, with 592,564 shares traded. F's current last sale is 81.72% of the target price of $21.5.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.01 at $13.12, with 532,175 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is +0.45 at $220.00, with 438,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.02 at $7.14, with 374,806 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 79.33% of the target price of $9.
Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.08 at $5.46, with 367,222 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +1.64 at $60.49, with 354,477 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".
Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is -0.18 at $65.13, with 352,483 shares traded. AFL's current last sale is 105.05% of the target price of $62.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -0.4 at $114.89, with 205,069 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is +0.43 at $47.40, with 193,678 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. UAL's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $60.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
