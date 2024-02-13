Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 13, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, LIAN, SHOP, AAPL, ALTM, ARM, DDOG, PLTR, GTES, XOM, NIO

News & Insights

February 13, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -277.64 to 17,605.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,267,756 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.22 at $11.48, with 4,843,173 shares traded. This represents a 4.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.16 at $58.40, with 2,526,485 shares traded. This represents a 190.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

LianBio (LIAN) is +0.7 at $4.74, with 1,982,630 shares traded. LIAN's current last sale is 135.43% of the target price of $3.5.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -7.52 at $81.60, with 1,747,736 shares traded. SHOP's current last sale is 108.8% of the target price of $75.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.7 at $186.45, with 1,739,888 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.01 at $4.63, with 1,553,418 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 46.3% of the target price of $10.

Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is -7.25 at $141.72, with 1,198,916 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.3. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is -1.85 at $133.00, with 1,118,972 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DDOG is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.41 at $24.64, with 1,048,583 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 133.19% of the target price of $18.5.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is -0.05 at $12.75, with 720,315 shares traded. GTES's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.64 at $102.86, with 606,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $6.11, with 448,915 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.41% of the target price of $9.2.

