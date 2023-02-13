Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 13, 2023 : TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, BBBY, GTHX, TSLL, CCV, APE, CS, AMC, NIO, BBD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 46.94 to 12,351.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,839,839 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3301 at $24.15, with 3,814,471 shares traded. This represents a 50% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.54 at $195.35, with 3,417,303 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.68% of the target price of $200.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.5 at $36.37, with 2,618,253 shares traded. This represents a 16.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.05 at $2.40, with 1,976,404 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 184.62% of the target price of $1.3.



G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is -3.55 at $3.58, with 1,931,631 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GTHX is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1215 at $12.04, with 903,584 shares traded. This represents a 159.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV) is +0.01 at $10.02, with 826,038 shares traded.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is -0.01 at $2.29, with 522,879 shares traded.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.09 at $3.05, with 513,434 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 60.4% of the target price of $5.05.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.07 at $4.83, with 503,920 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 241.5% of the target price of $2.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $10.45, with 480,801 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is unchanged at $2.45, with 417,533 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

