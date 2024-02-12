Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 12, 2024 : DHAI, LUNR, WISH, RIVN, PLTR, SQQQ, RPRX, JOBY, C, NYCB, NIO, U

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.98 to 17,974.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 52,693,132 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



DIH Holding US, Inc. (DHAI) is +1.0643 at $2.37, with 11,415,053 shares traded.



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +0.89 at $5.88, with 2,059,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +1.49 at $5.99, with 1,931,690 shares traded. WISH's current last sale is 108.91% of the target price of $5.5.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.6 at $16.08, with 1,601,378 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.36 at $24.02, with 1,472,405 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 133.44% of the target price of $18.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $11.12, with 1,455,753 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is unchanged at $29.26, with 1,410,250 shares traded.RPRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/15/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1 per share, which represents a 156 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.4788 at $6.41, with 640,995 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 80.11% of the target price of $8.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.59 at $53.40, with 536,299 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.57. C's current last sale is 93.68% of the target price of $57.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is unchanged at $4.90, with 522,547 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 70% of the target price of $7.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0097 at $5.92, with 409,373 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.35% of the target price of $9.2.



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -0.42 at $33.40, with 378,799 shares traded. U's current last sale is 95.43% of the target price of $35.

