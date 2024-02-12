News & Insights

Pre-Market
DHAI

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 12, 2024 : DHAI, LUNR, WISH, RIVN, PLTR, SQQQ, RPRX, JOBY, C, NYCB, NIO, U

February 12, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.98 to 17,974.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 52,693,132 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

DIH Holding US, Inc. (DHAI) is +1.0643 at $2.37, with 11,415,053 shares traded.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +0.89 at $5.88, with 2,059,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +1.49 at $5.99, with 1,931,690 shares traded. WISH's current last sale is 108.91% of the target price of $5.5.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.6 at $16.08, with 1,601,378 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.36 at $24.02, with 1,472,405 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 133.44% of the target price of $18.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $11.12, with 1,455,753 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is unchanged at $29.26, with 1,410,250 shares traded.RPRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/15/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1 per share, which represents a 156 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.4788 at $6.41, with 640,995 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 80.11% of the target price of $8.

Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.59 at $53.40, with 536,299 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.57. C's current last sale is 93.68% of the target price of $57.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is unchanged at $4.90, with 522,547 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 70% of the target price of $7.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0097 at $5.92, with 409,373 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.35% of the target price of $9.2.

Unity Software Inc. (U) is -0.42 at $33.40, with 378,799 shares traded. U's current last sale is 95.43% of the target price of $35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

DHAI
LUNR
WISH
RIVN
PLTR
SQQQ
RPRX
JOBY
C
NYCB
NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.