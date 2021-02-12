Pre-Market
SOS

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 12, 2021 : SOS, TLRY, INO, FUSE, ACB, CCIV, XERS, SPCE, APHA, OGI, NOK, SQQQ

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -16.4 to 13,717.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,093,910 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.73 at $5.59, with 12,724,463 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is -1.44 at $30.72, with 4,100,236 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 279.27% of the target price of $11.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +2.64 at $15.64, with 3,994,991 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 130.33% of the target price of $12.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) is +0.64 at $12.84, with 3,497,450 shares traded.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -1.32 at $13.15, with 3,056,215 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 140.49% of the target price of $9.36.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +3.2999 at $34.80, with 2,144,271 shares traded.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) is +1.44 at $8.07, with 2,054,071 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XERS is in the "strong buy range".

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -5.74 at $53.67, with 1,410,198 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 178.9% of the target price of $30.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) is -0.68 at $16.20, with 1,284,351 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APHA is in the "buy range".

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is +0.01 at $3.68, with 1,278,304 shares traded. OGI's current last sale is 207.91% of the target price of $1.77.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.04 at $4.14, with 1,164,817 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 85.36% of the target price of $4.85.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.06 at $12.21, with 1,034,225 shares traded. This represents a 1.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SOS TLRY INO FUSE ACB CCIV XERS SPCE APHA OGI NOK
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio