Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 12, 2021 : SOS, TLRY, INO, FUSE, ACB, CCIV, XERS, SPCE, APHA, OGI, NOK, SQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -16.4 to 13,717.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,093,910 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.73 at $5.59, with 12,724,463 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is -1.44 at $30.72, with 4,100,236 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 279.27% of the target price of $11.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +2.64 at $15.64, with 3,994,991 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 130.33% of the target price of $12.



Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) is +0.64 at $12.84, with 3,497,450 shares traded.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -1.32 at $13.15, with 3,056,215 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 140.49% of the target price of $9.36.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +3.2999 at $34.80, with 2,144,271 shares traded.



Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) is +1.44 at $8.07, with 2,054,071 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XERS is in the "strong buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -5.74 at $53.67, with 1,410,198 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 178.9% of the target price of $30.



Aphria Inc. (APHA) is -0.68 at $16.20, with 1,284,351 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APHA is in the "buy range".



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is +0.01 at $3.68, with 1,278,304 shares traded. OGI's current last sale is 207.91% of the target price of $1.77.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.04 at $4.14, with 1,164,817 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 85.36% of the target price of $4.85.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.06 at $12.21, with 1,034,225 shares traded. This represents a 1.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.