Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 11, 2022 : BBVA, TQQQ, ORPH, SQQQ, CLF, AFRM, QQQ, DIDI, SOFI, ITUB, NIO, UAA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 26.24 to 14,731.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,681,925 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -0.12 at $6.79, with 4,370,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBVA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.08 at $58.74, with 2,213,245 shares traded. This represents a 56.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is +0.29 at $2.33, with 2,124,050 shares traded. ORPH's current last sale is 233% of the target price of $1.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $38.08, with 2,095,149 shares traded. This represents a 35.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is -0.9 at $20.05, with 1,557,980 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Strong Q3 Results; Shares Pop 4%



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is -6.21 at $52.47, with 1,444,364 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AFRM is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.06 at $358.37, with 1,248,066 shares traded. This represents a 20.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.01 at $4.30, with 870,463 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 17.2% of the target price of $25.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.22 at $12.61, with 794,726 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.36 at $5.06, with 766,711 shares traded. ITUB's current last sale is 98.25% of the target price of $5.15.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $25.32, with 581,610 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is -0.46 at $19.55, with 535,872 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UAA is in the "buy range".

