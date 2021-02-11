Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 11, 2021 : TLRY, RCMT, ACIU, OGI, CRBP, ACB, INFI, NOK, AMC, SOS, ACIC, PINS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 51.5 to 13,706.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 68,802,484 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.34 at $64.25, with 5,279,992 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) is +3.46 at $7.15, with 5,248,210 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



AC Immune SA (ACIU) is +8.58 at $15.89, with 5,161,955 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACIU is in the "strong buy range".



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is +0.92 at $6.92, with 4,888,724 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is +0.755 at $4.17, with 4,759,396 shares traded. CRBP's current last sale is 320.77% of the target price of $1.3.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +1.1799 at $20.10, with 2,989,415 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call



Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) is +0.79 at $4.74, with 2,809,219 shares traded. INFI's current last sale is 105.33% of the target price of $4.5.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is unchanged at $4.17, with 1,546,375 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 85.98% of the target price of $4.85.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.1699 at $5.63, with 1,405,875 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 140.75% of the target price of $4.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.28 at $4.25, with 1,303,453 shares traded.



Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) is +0.84 at $14.52, with 1,181,584 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +5.9 at $87.02, with 754,586 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".

