Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 10, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, LYFT, BBBY, TSLL, F, CS, APE, NIO, CCL, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -79.74 to 12,301.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,546,376 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.59 at $23.73, with 7,552,713 shares traded. This represents a 47.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.86 at $36.99, with 5,519,809 shares traded. This represents a 18.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.49 at $203.83, with 4,558,493 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 101.92% of the target price of $200.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -5.08 at $11.14, with 4,100,318 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 61.89% of the target price of $18.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.03 at $2.57, with 2,343,570 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 197.69% of the target price of $1.3.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.34 at $12.85, with 1,777,648 shares traded. This represents a 176.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.06 at $12.75, with 924,993 shares traded. F's current last sale is 91.07% of the target price of $14.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.09 at $3.11, with 774,073 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 60.98% of the target price of $5.1.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is -0.26 at $2.46, with 668,898 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.19 at $10.28, with 664,744 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.17 at $11.36, with 580,298 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 113.6% of the target price of $10.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -1.37 at $34.52, with 480,850 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.