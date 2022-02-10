Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 10, 2022 : IRNT, TWTR, BBD, WFC, JPM, C, AMD, SQQQ, TQQQ, DDOG, HBAN, DCFC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -171.78 to 14,885.18. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,478,344 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is +0.99 at $4.50, with 5,125,899 shares traded. IRNT's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $6.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +1.9501 at $39.78, with 3,693,966 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Musk Sells Additional Tesla Shares; Stock Falls 6%



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.02 at $3.95, with 2,710,947 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.07 at $58.99, with 2,011,461 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -0.2501 at $156.35, with 1,490,187 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.06 at $67.78, with 1,003,869 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.38 at $131.47, with 995,041 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.13 at $35.79, with 967,967 shares traded. This represents a 27.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2 at $62.80, with 942,943 shares traded. This represents a 67.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is +21.18 at $176.68, with 743,922 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DDOG is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $16.14, with 727,115 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 90.93% of the target price of $17.75.



Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is -0.1 at $15.60, with 662,041 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

