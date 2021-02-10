Pre-Market
TLRY

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 10, 2021 : TLRY, OGI, ACIC, GNFT, GM, AMC, APHA, NOK, ACB, TWTR, FUTU, JG

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 50.4 to 13,737.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,721,741 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +10.87 at $53.22, with 4,859,680 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is +1.6 at $5.97, with 4,681,169 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) is +4.26 at $15.50, with 3,921,067 shares traded.

GENFIT S.A. (GNFT) is +1.72 at $7.01, with 3,822,899 shares traded. GNFT's current last sale is 63.73% of the target price of $11.

General Motors Company (GM) is -0.9499 at $55.11, with 2,668,941 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: General Motors, the Largest U.S. Automaker, Plans to be Carbon Neutral by 2040

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.18 at $5.68, with 2,534,353 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 142% of the target price of $4.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) is +5.53 at $29.28, with 2,519,284 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.03 at $4.22, with 2,067,080 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 87.01% of the target price of $4.85.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +2.47 at $18.08, with 1,736,208 shares traded.ACB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a -216 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +5.13 at $65.00, with 1,583,743 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +25.59 at $180.00, with 1,212,244 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is +1.12 at $8.12, with 1,055,734 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TLRY OGI ACIC GNFT GM AMC APHA NOK ACB TWTR FUTU J
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio