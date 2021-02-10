Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 10, 2021 : TLRY, OGI, ACIC, GNFT, GM, AMC, APHA, NOK, ACB, TWTR, FUTU, JG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 50.4 to 13,737.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,721,741 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +10.87 at $53.22, with 4,859,680 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is +1.6 at $5.97, with 4,681,169 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) is +4.26 at $15.50, with 3,921,067 shares traded.



GENFIT S.A. (GNFT) is +1.72 at $7.01, with 3,822,899 shares traded. GNFT's current last sale is 63.73% of the target price of $11.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.9499 at $55.11, with 2,668,941 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: General Motors, the Largest U.S. Automaker, Plans to be Carbon Neutral by 2040



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.18 at $5.68, with 2,534,353 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 142% of the target price of $4.



Aphria Inc. (APHA) is +5.53 at $29.28, with 2,519,284 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.03 at $4.22, with 2,067,080 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 87.01% of the target price of $4.85.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +2.47 at $18.08, with 1,736,208 shares traded.ACB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a -216 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +5.13 at $65.00, with 1,583,743 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +25.59 at $180.00, with 1,212,244 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is +1.12 at $8.12, with 1,055,734 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.