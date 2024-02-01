Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 1, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, PFE, T, AAPL, PINS, SOFI, TSLA, MNST, NYCB, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 108.14 to 17,245.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,472,858 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.18 at $12.60, with 4,027,557 shares traded. This represents a 8.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.82 at $53.46, with 2,029,487 shares traded. This represents a 165.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $5.76, with 1,294,480 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.09 at $27.17, with 1,217,765 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79.91% of the target price of $34.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.31 at $18.00, with 1,134,781 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.12 at $185.52, with 1,127,172 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.09. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.53 at $38.00, with 1,079,717 shares traded.PINS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/8/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.24 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.17 at $8.00, with 1,051,157 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 82.05% of the target price of $9.75.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.1034 at $189.39, with 1,009,772 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 84.36% of the target price of $224.5.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is +0.03 at $55.05, with 877,371 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MNST is in the "buy range".



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +0.24 at $6.71, with 524,431 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 51.62% of the target price of $13.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.5399 at $17.12, with 488,431 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

