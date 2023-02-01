Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 1, 2023 : TQQQ, SNAP, TSLA, BZFD, SQQQ, AMD, PTON, NIO, BBAI, BABA, AI, XPEV

February 01, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -12.1 to 12,089.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,077,739 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.07 at $22.84, with 4,569,601 shares traded. This represents a 41.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -1.71 at $9.85, with 3,852,308 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 98.5% of the target price of $10.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.91 at $175.13, with 3,433,416 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 87.57% of the target price of $200.

BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) is +0.28 at $2.58, with 2,600,229 shares traded. BZFD's current last sale is 129% of the target price of $2.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.12 at $39.48, with 2,065,968 shares traded. This represents a 26.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +2.16 at $77.31, with 1,859,540 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +0.64 at $13.57, with 1,611,165 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 104.38% of the target price of $13.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $12.15, with 1,131,373 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.11 at $3.38, with 951,061 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 67.6% of the target price of $5.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.97 at $112.17, with 893,140 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 79.27% of the target price of $141.5.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +0.85 at $20.70, with 736,250 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 159.23% of the target price of $13.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.36 at $11.00, with 579,186 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 88.71% of the target price of $12.4.

