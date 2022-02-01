Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 1, 2022 : AMC, T, VZ, TQQQ, NIO, SPIR, PCG, SQQQ, MNOV, QQQ, AVXL, AMD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 49.05 to 14,979.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,358,344 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.97 at $18.03, with 6,574,652 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 240.4% of the target price of $7.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -1.44 at $24.06, with 3,812,920 shares traded. T's current last sale is 80.2% of the target price of $30.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.15 at $53.08, with 3,761,054 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. VZ's current last sale is 91.52% of the target price of $58.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.68 at $62.51, with 1,674,359 shares traded. This represents a 66.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.26 at $24.77, with 1,625,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is +0.06 at $2.55, with 1,459,817 shares traded. SPIR's current last sale is 30.91% of the target price of $8.25.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.65 at $12.14, with 1,228,920 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 80.93% of the target price of $15.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.4601 at $36.92, with 1,168,682 shares traded. This represents a 31.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is +0.14 at $2.56, with 1,039,470 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNOV is 22.610455; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.46 at $364.51, with 1,033,212 shares traded. This represents a 22.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is +0.2399 at $13.32, with 909,312 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVXL is in the "strong buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +2.92 at $117.17, with 860,948 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.