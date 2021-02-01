Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 1, 2021 : AMC, NOK, AG, IFF, ASPL, GME, AAPL, AAL, SQQQ, CNCE, BCRX, QQQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 144.78 to 13,070.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,746,126 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +2.65 at $15.91, with 34,313,945 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 397.75% of the target price of $4.
Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.36 at $4.92, with 12,538,813 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +6.57 at $24.69, with 4,919,154 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AG is in the "buy range".
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) is +15.11 at $127.49, with 2,520,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IFF is in the "buy range".
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (ASPL) is +0.77 at $11.30, with 1,929,855 shares traded.
Gamestop Corporation (GME) is -7 at $318.00, with 1,822,335 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 2,271.43% of the target price of $14.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.79 at $133.75, with 1,798,964 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.19 at $17.36, with 1,597,580 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 138.88% of the target price of $12.5.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.4401 at $14.27, with 1,579,883 shares traded. This represents a 11.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) is -5.47 at $5.00, with 1,196,304 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNCE is in the "strong buy range".
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is +1.8 at $10.32, with 1,095,022 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BCRX is 7.979836; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.35 at $317.91, with 906,526 shares traded. This represents a 92.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Q4 Earnings Come to Regional Banks: ALLY, HBAN & More
- Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 22, 2021 : CLII, F, SCYX, NIO, SQQQ, AMC, AMTX, QTT, AAPL, ACB, INTC, BB
- Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 20, 2021 : AMC, APM, BB, BABA, BEST, CCIV, GRTS, SQQQ, SPI, NIO, CRNT, ACRS
- Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 21, 2021 : AMC, QTT, FCEL, F, BB, ECOR, AAPL, NIO, SNY, SQQQ, UMC, TSM