Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 1, 2021 : AMC, NOK, AG, IFF, ASPL, GME, AAPL, AAL, SQQQ, CNCE, BCRX, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 144.78 to 13,070.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,746,126 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +2.65 at $15.91, with 34,313,945 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 397.75% of the target price of $4.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.36 at $4.92, with 12,538,813 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +6.57 at $24.69, with 4,919,154 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AG is in the "buy range".



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) is +15.11 at $127.49, with 2,520,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IFF is in the "buy range".



Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (ASPL) is +0.77 at $11.30, with 1,929,855 shares traded.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is -7 at $318.00, with 1,822,335 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 2,271.43% of the target price of $14.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.79 at $133.75, with 1,798,964 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.19 at $17.36, with 1,597,580 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 138.88% of the target price of $12.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.4401 at $14.27, with 1,579,883 shares traded. This represents a 11.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) is -5.47 at $5.00, with 1,196,304 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNCE is in the "strong buy range".



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is +1.8 at $10.32, with 1,095,022 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BCRX is 7.979836; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.35 at $317.91, with 906,526 shares traded. This represents a 92.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

