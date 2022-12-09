Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 9, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, FORG, TSLA, NIO, XPEV, UBER, NSTC, SMMT, QQQ, BILI, CS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -63.81 to 11,573.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,316,008 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.41 at $21.71, with 4,844,526 shares traded. This represents a 33.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.87 at $44.73, with 2,597,728 shares traded. This represents a 58.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) is +1.96 at $23.45, with 1,809,257 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.13.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.62 at $176.06, with 1,174,344 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.145 at $13.56, with 1,133,724 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.11 at $11.93, with 1,049,618 shares traded.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.25 at $26.70, with 1,004,084 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NSTC) is unchanged at $10.01, with 999,900 shares traded.



Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is +0.08 at $3.69, with 914,874 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.85 at $285.70, with 797,533 shares traded. This represents a 12.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +1.28 at $24.68, with 777,625 shares traded.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.1456 at $3.36, with 672,294 shares traded.

