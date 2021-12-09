Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 9, 2021 : SQQQ, EDU, LCID, CSX, EVGO, INTC, ZS, KGC, DIS, BMY, TAL, RLX

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -61.71 to 16,332.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,693,252 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $6.05, with 2,992,992 shares traded. This represents a 6.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.09 at $2.24, with 1,958,866 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 64% of the target price of $3.5.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -3.1 at $41.62, with 1,630,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $36.95, with 1,546,651 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 97.24% of the target price of $38.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is +1.58 at $13.75, with 1,292,165 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EVGO is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.22 at $51.53, with 999,190 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.69% of the target price of $55.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is unchanged at $311.81, with 876,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZS is in the "buy range".

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.4 at $5.49, with 840,371 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.59 at $152.75, with 726,082 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.3076 at $57.29, with 703,047 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.07 at $5.40, with 474,944 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 78.26% of the target price of $6.9.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.04 at $4.72, with 433,632 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 115.12% of the target price of $4.1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQQQ EDU LCID CSX EVGO INTC ZS KGC DIS BMY TAL RL
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular