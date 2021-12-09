Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 9, 2021 : SQQQ, EDU, LCID, CSX, EVGO, INTC, ZS, KGC, DIS, BMY, TAL, RLX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -61.71 to 16,332.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,693,252 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $6.05, with 2,992,992 shares traded. This represents a 6.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.09 at $2.24, with 1,958,866 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 64% of the target price of $3.5.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -3.1 at $41.62, with 1,630,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $36.95, with 1,546,651 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 97.24% of the target price of $38.



EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is +1.58 at $13.75, with 1,292,165 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EVGO is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.22 at $51.53, with 999,190 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.69% of the target price of $55.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is unchanged at $311.81, with 876,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZS is in the "buy range".



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.4 at $5.49, with 840,371 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.59 at $152.75, with 726,082 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.3076 at $57.29, with 703,047 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.07 at $5.40, with 474,944 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 78.26% of the target price of $6.9.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.04 at $4.72, with 433,632 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 115.12% of the target price of $4.1.

