Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 9, 2020 : CRIS, XPEV, FRAN, AAL, QS, PFE, GSK, TSLA, NIO, BFT, FCEL, MRNA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -7.81 to 12,627.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 52,816,367 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Curis, Inc. (CRIS) is +1.9 at $8.45, with 7,572,236 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -2.19 at $46.50, with 6,479,040 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Francesca's Holdings Corporation (FRAN) is +1.61 at $3.89, with 2,826,012 shares traded.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.66 at $18.29, with 2,543,753 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-3.95. AAL's current last sale is 182.9% of the target price of $10.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +19.36 at $77.26, with 1,631,173 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.69 at $43.25, with 1,512,504 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is +0.3 at $37.94, with 1,310,813 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 79.04% of the target price of $48.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.22 at $656.10, with 1,194,741 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.55 at $47.11, with 1,082,682 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 142.76% of the target price of $33.



Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is +0.67 at $13.45, with 1,021,425 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.26 at $9.04, with 799,887 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 278.15% of the target price of $3.25.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is +2.04 at $171.90, with 798,317 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRNA is in the "buy range".

