Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 8, 2022 : PHVS, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, BILI, NIO, SMMT, XPEV, CVNA, RLX, BEKE, CS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 65.7 to 11,563.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,379,581 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) is +2 at $4.51, with 4,673,980 shares traded.PHVS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/14/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.64 per share, which represents a -46 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.29 at $20.86, with 3,775,798 shares traded. This represents a 27.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.66 at $46.58, with 1,714,101 shares traded. This represents a 65.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.29 at $171.75, with 1,575,419 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 55.76% of the target price of $308.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +2.23 at $23.95, with 1,496,580 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 113.78% of the target price of $21.05.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.45 at $13.03, with 1,262,417 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is -0.29 at $2.79, with 1,002,614 shares traded.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.54 at $11.54, with 780,884 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 92.32% of the target price of $12.5.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +0.18 at $4.01, with 737,478 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.18 at $2.72, with 505,060 shares traded.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.62 at $16.62, with 462,794 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.04 at $3.21, with 461,981 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 61.73% of the target price of $5.2.

