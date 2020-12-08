Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 8, 2020 : CRIS, BFT, LXRX, BBVA, TSLA, PLTR, LAZR, NIO, LI, XPEV, AAL, KODK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -15.64 to 12,580.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 71,881,215 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) is +2.85 at $4.29, with 22,489,392 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRIS is in the "strong buy range".

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is +0.98 at $12.93, with 5,369,632 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is +0.81 at $2.54, with 4,829,389 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LXRX is 14.24069; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is +0.02 at $5.07, with 3,140,236 shares traded. BBVA's current last sale is 107.87% of the target price of $4.7.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -10.26 at $631.50, with 3,122,849 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.92 at $30.86, with 2,409,140 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 212.83% of the target price of $14.5.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is +5.57 at $46.45, with 2,310,142 shares traded.LAZR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.36 at $46.47, with 2,267,187 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 140.82% of the target price of $33.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +1.9602 at $33.45, with 1,572,848 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.35 at $50.65, with 1,419,832 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.32 at $17.53, with 1,351,169 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 175.3% of the target price of $10.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.55 at $12.59, with 1,281,358 shares traded.

